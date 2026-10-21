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UGC NET December 2026: Full List Of Maharashtra Exam Centres For Candidates

NTA Exam 2026: While applying for the UGC NET December 2026 exam, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice.

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UGC NET December 2026: Full List Of Maharashtra Exam Centres For Candidates
The UGC NET exam will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.
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UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026. According to an official announcement, interested and eligible candidates can submit the registration form till October 28, 2026, without a late fee. 

The UGC NET exam will determine eligibility of a candidate for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or admission to PhD programmes. The examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.

UGC NET 2026: How To Select Exam City?

While applying for the UGC NET December 2026 exam, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice. The testing agency noted that efforts will be made to allot the examination city as per the candidates' preferences submitted in the application form. However, due to administrative or logistic reasons, a different city can be allotted, the exam body noted. 

The decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of the exam city and centre will be final, according to official information. 

Maharashtra Exam Centres 2026: Check City List

The testing agency has announced the following list of examination cities for Maharashtra candidates: 

  1. Ahilyanagar/Ahmednagar
  2. Akola
  3. Amravati
  4. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
  5. Chandrapur
  6. Dhule
  7. Jalgaon
  8. Kolhapur
  9. Latur
  10. Nagpur
  11. Nanded
  12. Nashik
  13. Pune
  14. Sangli
  15. Satara
  16. Solapur
  17. Thane
  18. Wardha
  19. Beed
  20. Bhandara
  21. Buldhana
  22. Ratnagiri
  23. Parbhani
  24. Gadchiroli
  25. Jalna
  26. Mumbai/Navi Mumbai

In case there are very few candidates from a city, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities.

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