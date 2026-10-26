<i>Ramayana</i> Song <i>Mangal Rang: Haldi</i> Or <i>Rajyabhishek</i>? Internet Debates Ram-Sita Scene After <i>Qawwali</i> Row

The makers of Ramayana released a new song, Mangal Rang, on Sunday. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song celebrates the love and sacred union of Lord Rama and Maa Sita.
However, a scene from the song has sparked a debate on social media, with viewers divided over whether it depicts Lord Rama's haldi ceremony or a moment leading up to his coronation.
The scene shows women applying haldi to Lord Rama, with Maa Sita standing beside him. While some viewers questioned why Sita was present during what they believed to be the groom's haldi ceremony, others argued that the scene had been misunderstood and was actually connected to Lord Rama's coronation.
A user on X questioned the scene, writing, "This is the Ramayana trailer, where Sita Ji watches Ram Ji haldi ceremony. Since when do brides watch the groom haldi ceremony? Isn't this disrespectful to Hindu tradition?"
This is the Ramayana trailer, where Sita Ji watches Ram Ji haldi ceremony. Since when do brides watch the groom haldi ceremony? Isn't this disrespectful to Hindu tradition? Hey @grok, fact-check this. Why does Bollywood distort Hindu traditions? Can they do the same with Islam? https://t.co/tH0itsxXHB— Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) October 25, 2026
Another user expressed similar confusion, writing, "Wait, why is Mata Sita attending Ram's Haldi ceremony when she's supposed to be his bride? Did the Ramayana team overlook this detail or am I missing something?"
Wait, why is Mata Sita attending Ram's Haldi ceremony when she's supposed to be his bride? Did the Ramayana team overlook this detail or Am I missing something ? https://t.co/ncxyJItC5s— NASTIK (@nastik_bhai) October 25, 2026
A third user pointed to wedding customs followed in several Indian traditions, writing, "Since when did the bride sit and watch the groom's Haldi ceremony in traditional Hindu weddings? The groom has his Haldi at his home, and the bride has hers at her own home in many Indian traditions."
Bollywood will never stop adding its own masala, even to the Ramayana. 😭 Since when did the bride sit and watch the groom's Haldi ceremony in traditional Hindu weddings? The groom has his Haldi at his home, and the bride has hers at her own home in many Indian traditions. But Bollywood has to make everything cinematic, even if it means taking creative liberties with religious epics. #Ramayana #MangalRang— Pinki (@PinkiPragya) October 25, 2026
However, not everyone interpreted the scene as a haldi ceremony. Several users suggested that it could be related to Lord Rama's coronation, arguing that the scene had been taken out of context.
One user wrote, "This is for Ram Ji's Rajyabhishek Ceremony. I'm sure some dumb people will think why is Sita maa watching his haldi ceremony."
This is for Ram Ji's Rajyabhishek Ceremony ✨ I'm sure some dumb people will think why is Sita maa watching his haldi ceremony 😭 #RAMAYANA https://t.co/EjTUrj6Nx8— Sahil (@Sahilarchives) October 25, 2026
Another user offered a more detailed explanation, pointing to the costumes in the song and their similarity to those worn in scenes associated with the events leading up to Lord Rama's exile.
The user wrote, "This is literally from the preparation before the coronation of Shri Ram. Check out the costume of Sita in these 2 scenes it's the same! One from the day before the coronation is about to take place. Another is from the same day when Kaikeyi asks for 14 years of exile, and Sita is requesting Ram to take her along with him."
Abbe gawar this is not haldi ceremony! 🤡 this is literally from the preparation before the coronation of Shri Ram. Check out the costume of Sita in these 2 scenes 👇 it's exactly the same! One from the day before coronation is about to take place. Another from the same day when kekeyi asks for 14 years of exile and Sita is requesting Ram to take her along with him. These hateful 🤡 just need a reason to do RR all the time! #Ramayana— Annihilator 🏹 (@Gargi16191) October 25, 2026
A user also shared a video on X, arguing that the scene depicts Lord Rama's coronation ceremony rather than his haldi ceremony.
How is Maa Sita present at Shri Ram's Haldi ceremony in Ramayana's Mangal Rang song? Let's understand! #ramayana #ranbirkapoor #saipallavi https://t.co/iepWT13CTW— Glamour Alert (@realglamalert) October 26, 2026
Another user pointed to the circumstances surrounding Lord Rama and Maa Sita's wedding in Mithila, suggesting that the scene might not be related to their marriage at all. The user wrote, "Sita Ram ji got married in Mithila. Only the royal men from Ayodhya went there after receiving the swayamvar news. So if it is a marriage scene, they may both be in Mithila. Or maybe this is not a haldi ceremony at all."
Sita Ram ji got married in Mithila. Only the royal men from Ayodhya went there after receiving the swayamvar news. So if it is a marriage scene it is possible that they both in Mithila only. Or may be this is not a haldi ceremony at all. So stfu Pinki aunty— God Bless Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) October 25, 2026
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.
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