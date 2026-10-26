<i>Ramayana</i> Song <i>Mangal Rang: Haldi</i> Or <i>Rajyabhishek</i>? Internet Debates Ram-Sita Scene After <i>Qawwali</i> Row

The makers of Ramayana released a new song, Mangal Rang, on Sunday. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song celebrates the love and sacred union of Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

However, a scene from the song has sparked a debate on social media, with viewers divided over whether it depicts Lord Rama's haldi ceremony or a moment leading up to his coronation.

The scene shows women applying haldi to Lord Rama, with Maa Sita standing beside him. While some viewers questioned why Sita was present during what they believed to be the groom's haldi ceremony, others argued that the scene had been misunderstood and was actually connected to Lord Rama's coronation.

A user on X questioned the scene, writing, "This is the Ramayana trailer, where Sita Ji watches Ram Ji haldi ceremony. Since when do brides watch the groom haldi ceremony? Isn't this disrespectful to Hindu tradition?"

Another user expressed similar confusion, writing, "Wait, why is Mata Sita attending Ram's Haldi ceremony when she's supposed to be his bride? Did the Ramayana team overlook this detail or am I missing something?"

A third user pointed to wedding customs followed in several Indian traditions, writing, "Since when did the bride sit and watch the groom's Haldi ceremony in traditional Hindu weddings? The groom has his Haldi at his home, and the bride has hers at her own home in many Indian traditions."

However, not everyone interpreted the scene as a haldi ceremony. Several users suggested that it could be related to Lord Rama's coronation, arguing that the scene had been taken out of context.

One user wrote, "This is for Ram Ji's Rajyabhishek Ceremony. I'm sure some dumb people will think why is Sita maa watching his haldi ceremony."

Another user offered a more detailed explanation, pointing to the costumes in the song and their similarity to those worn in scenes associated with the events leading up to Lord Rama's exile.

The user wrote, "This is literally from the preparation before the coronation of Shri Ram. Check out the costume of Sita in these 2 scenes it's the same! One from the day before the coronation is about to take place. Another is from the same day when Kaikeyi asks for 14 years of exile, and Sita is requesting Ram to take her along with him."

A user also shared a video on X, arguing that the scene depicts Lord Rama's coronation ceremony rather than his haldi ceremony.

Another user pointed to the circumstances surrounding Lord Rama and Maa Sita's wedding in Mithila, suggesting that the scene might not be related to their marriage at all. The user wrote, "Sita Ram ji got married in Mithila. Only the royal men from Ayodhya went there after receiving the swayamvar news. So if it is a marriage scene, they may both be in Mithila. Or maybe this is not a haldi ceremony at all."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.

ALSO READ: 'Qawwali In Ramayana?' AR Rahman Faces Criticism Over New Song Mangal Rang