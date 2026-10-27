NTA Revises 2026-27 Exam Calendar: Check Dates For Major Entrance Tests

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised examination calendar for December 2026 to April 2027. The calendar includes dates for several major entrance and eligibility examinations, including the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), Joint CSIR-UGC NET, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2027.

According to the revised schedule, UGC NET December 2026 will be held from December 14 to 18 and on December 21. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination is scheduled for December 19, 22 and 27. JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will take place in January, followed by CUET PG in March and JEE Main Session 2 in April.

The NTA has clarified that the dates are tentative and may change due to administrative, academic, logistical or other reasons. Candidates should check the official website, nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.

NTA Examination Calendar 2026-27: Important Dates

The revised calendar includes the following examination dates:

Examination Tentative exam dates UGC NET December 2026 December 14-18 and 21, 2026 Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 December 19, 22 and 27, 2026 JEE Main 2027 Session 1 January 20-24 and January 28, 2027 CUET PG 2027 March 2-5, 8-9, 12, 15-19, 24-25 and 29-31, 2027 JEE Main 2027 Session 2 April 2-7, 2027

Other Examinations Included In The Calendar

The revised schedule also covers several other examinations.

The Rashtriya Indian Military College examination is scheduled for December 6, 2026, followed by the SWAYAM examinations from December 8 to 12. The Rashtriya Military Schools examination will be held on December 13.

In January 2027, the Army Cadets College examination is scheduled for January 4. The SHRESHTA (NETS) and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examinations are proposed for January 10, while the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination will take place on January 31.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is scheduled for February 7, 2027.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Underway

The registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 has begun. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at participating institutions can apply through the official JEE Main website.

Before submitting their applications, candidates should read the information bulletin carefully. It contains details about eligibility, application fees, required documents and other instructions.

Applicants should also check their application details before final submission and complete the process within the prescribed deadline.

Candidates Advised To Check NTA Website For Updates

Candidates preparing for JEE Main, UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET and CUET PG should use the revised calendar to plan their preparation. However, since the dates are tentative, they should avoid relying on the schedule as final until the NTA issues further confirmation.

Candidates should regularly visit the official NTA website for updates on examination dates, application deadlines, admit cards, examination city slips and other announcements.