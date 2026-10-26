'It's A Very Ancient Thought': Radhika Apte On The Myth Of Female Actors Not Getting Along

Radhika Apte has challenged the long-standing notion of female actors clashing with each other on film sets. Calling the stereotype an “ancient, old-school, dated thought”, she said she found men “far more insecure than women”. She added that getting along with colleagues has less to do with gender and more to do with individual personalities and camaraderie.

During an interaction with IANS, Radhika was asked if the on-screen tension between two strong female characters in her upcoming series Akka translated into any disagreements behind the scenes. The question also touched upon the long-held perception that sets with multiple women are more likely to witness clashes and conflicts.

Responding to the question, Radhika said, “It's a very ancient, old-school, dated thought that women clash. I haven't actually heard that question in a long time because that's really not true."

She added, "I find men far more insecure than women. To be honest, it's not about men and women; it's about camaraderie. You get along with some people, and you don't get along with others, you know.”

Reflecting on her time working on Akka, Radhika said the set had a welcoming and collaborative atmosphere. “Our set was actually lovely. We had a fairly equal number of men and women on set. A lot of the cast members were women, and many of the people working behind the scenes were women too. I think there was a nice sense of sisterhood, which definitely made things more comfortable,” she said.

The actor maintained that having a good working relationship with colleagues does not mean everyone has to become close friends. “It's not as if you become best friends with everyone, whether they're men or women. You know what I mean? Everybody is cordial and nice unless you have major issues with each other, which generally doesn't happen,” she added.

Akka, starring Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh, will release on Netflix on October 30.

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