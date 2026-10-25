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JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Out: Check Paper 1 And Paper 2 Topics

Physics syllabus includes units on mechanics, thermodynamics, electromagnetism, optics, and modern physics with 20 total units.

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JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Out: Check Paper 1 And Paper 2 Topics
Students can download the official JEE Main 2027 syllabus PDF from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus for JEE Main 2027. Students can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to check the syllabus and download the PDF. The syllabus covers three papers: Paper 1 for BE/BTech, Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for BPlanning. Students appearing for Paper 1 need to prepare Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Going through the syllabus will help candidates understand which topics to study and plan their preparation accordingly.

JEE Main 2027 Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics

Physics Syllabus: 20 Units

The Physics syllabus covers 20 units, including mechanics, thermodynamics, electricity, magnetism, optics and modern physics.

Some of the major topics are:

  • Units and Measurements
  • Kinematics and Laws of Motion
  • Work, Energy and Power
  • Rotational Motion and Gravitation
  • Thermodynamics and Oscillations
  • Electrostatics and Current Electricity
  • Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
  • Electromagnetic Waves and Optics
  • Atoms and Nuclei
  • Electronic Devices and Experimental Skills

Chemistry Syllabus: 20 Units

Chemistry includes physical, inorganic and organic chemistry, along with practical chemistry.

Important topics include Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Coordination Compounds, Hydrocarbons, Biomolecules and Practical Chemistry.

Mathematics Syllabus: 14 Units

The Mathematics syllabus covers algebra, calculus, coordinate geometry, trigonometry and probability.

Key topics include Sets, Relations and Functions, Complex Numbers, Matrices and Determinants, Permutations and Combinations, Binomial Theorem, Sequences and Series, Integral Calculus, Differential Equations, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Vectors and Statistics.

How to Download the JEE Main 2027 Syllabus

Follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Look for the JEE Main 2027 syllabus section.
  3. Open the relevant syllabus PDF.
  4. Download and save the file for future reference.

Students are advised to refer to the latest official syllabus while preparing for JEE Main 2027.

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