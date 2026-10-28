"Why Were You Recording Me?" Woman Confronts Man On Bengaluru Metro

"I am literally shaking right now. I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro," a woman says in a video filmed shortly after she allegedly caught a man recording her during a Bengaluru metro ride.

The video shows her confronting the man and demanding that he unlock his phone.

Police have since registered an FIR based on her complaint.

The woman, who identifies herself as Sowpika on social media platform Instagram, shared a video recounting the incident, which she said took place around 4:30 pm on Tuesday on a metro train in Whitefield in Bengaluru. In the footage, she appears visibly distressed as she alleges that a fellow passenger was secretly recording her.

She also shows what she was wearing at the time and says the incident occurred despite her being fully covered.

"There is no skin showing," she says in the video, stressing that her clothing was not a factor in what allegedly happened.

Confrontation Inside The Metro

The video shows the woman confronting the man she accused of recording her. Holding his phone, she repeatedly asks him, "Why were you recording me?"

At one point, she asks him to unlock the device. The man responds, "I will open it. Give."

Metro security personnel can also be seen in the footage as the confrontation unfolds.

"I caught his phone but what he did. He exited, he ran from the metro when the stop came. I caught his phone, gave it to the security, but he snatched it and ran. Please Bangalore people, find this man, find his company, find his family. I launched an official complaint with the metro station. They said they will follow up in 7 days," she says in the video.

"I Will Post This On Social Media"

The video later shows the interaction continuing in the metro lift.

The woman tells the man, "I will post this on social media."

The man responds, "I am sorry."

The woman then asks, "You are sorry? So you admit that you recorded me?"

The man replies, "No."

She responds, "Oh really? I caught you. I will make sure you get punished."

Later, the woman again asks the man to unlock his phone and provide the password. However, the footage shows him taking the phone back and walking away while she continues asking him to open it.

Police Respond To Viral Video

Following the circulation of the video online, Bengaluru City Police reached out to the woman through the comments section.

"Please provide the exact location of the incident happened and DM your contact number," the police wrote.

The police later provided an update, saying, "Pertaining to this incident, an FIR has been filed and investigation is underway."

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

In a subsequent video, the woman said she had visited the Kadugodi police station, where officers registered an FIR based on her complaint.

"An update, I just came out of Kadugodi police station. They have been so helpful, They registered an FIR. They have promised me that it will be taken care of as soon as possible. They immediately took in the case and registered an FIR," she said.

She also claimed that investigators had made progress in identifying the suspect.

"They have also identified a few people who resemble the video guy. So once they are 100% identified, further action will be taken," she said.

Further investigation is underway.