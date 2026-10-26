How To Apply For JEE Main 2027: Complete Application Form Guide

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 application form on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the official announcement, the JEE Main Session 1 registration window is open from October 24 to November 22, 2026, without a late fee. Candidates missing this deadline can apply till November 26, with a late fee.

Candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 only through the online mode on the official website. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted, the exam body stated. According to the official exam notification, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. The testing agency will inform candidates about the exam city on December 30, 2026. The hall tickets will be made available on January 13, 2027.

JEE Main Registration 2027: Steps To Apply

To apply for JEE Main 2027, candidates must complete the given steps.

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and open the JEE Main 2027 registration link Register using a valid mobile number and email ID, then note the application number Fill in personal, academic, category, paper-choice and examination-city details Upload the required photograph, signature and other prescribed documents Pay the application fee online and download the confirmation page for future reference

Each candidate must submit only one application form, as per the official guidelines.

List Of Documents

Students can check the list of documents required while applying for the JEE Main exam below.

Scanned Images of Photograph (.jpeg/.jpg format)

Signature

Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet

PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Candidates will have to upload his/her live photograph at the time of filling of the application form, as per official information.

Fee Payment Details

After filling out the JEE application form, candidates have to pay the examination fees. The prescribed fee can be paid through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI.

Students are advised to keep the proof of payment for future reference. After successful payment, candidates will be able to print the confirmation page.

According to official information, candidates will be given an opportunity to apply for Session 2 of the JEE Main exam (to be held in April 2027) separately using the same application number along with the fee payment later.

Candidates must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents or guardians. The NTA will send all information and communications to the registered email address or mobile number.