Nayanthara Joins Rajinikanth's <i>Dharman</i>, First Look Of Actor Out

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman will feature Nayanthara in a prominent role. On Sunday, the makers of the film unveiled a poster which introduced the casting of Nayanthara.

The poster featured Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in a dark corridor-like setting, facing one another. “THE AURA IS DOUBLE,” the caption read, adding, “Welcoming the one and only @nayanthara to DHARMAN.”

Following the announcement, Nayanthara took to her X account and wrote, "OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar.”

Nayanthara's appearance on Dharman will mark her reunion with Rajinikanth after five long years. The duo were last seen together on screen in the 2021 film Annaatthe. Alongside Nayanthara, Dharman also features Simran and Raashii Khanna in other supporting roles.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dharman had already witnessed several changes even before the shoot began. Previously, during a press conference, Rajinikanth admitted that Ashwath was the fourth director they had announced for the film.

“First, we wanted to do a film with Ravikumar. It didn't work out, so we finalised Sundar C. But he had other projects that were delayed, so he told us he's stepping away. Then we decided on Cibi Chakravarthi.”

However, he revealed what Cibi pitched to him and said, “The story is very good, but it's a sensitive subject. It's about a nuclear scientist…about nuclear weapons. Shooting was to take place in Afghanistan and Russia. It's a nice subject but very sensitive and time-consuming. So, we postponed the project and finalised the film with Ashwath Marimuthu.”

Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan-led Raaj Kamal Films International. Principal photography for the project commenced earlier this year, with the team completing multiple schedules. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2027; however, an official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Ahead of Dharman, Nayanthara will next be seen in Mookuthi Amman 2, in which she is set to reprise her role as the goddess from the first part. The film will be released on November 6, 2026.

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