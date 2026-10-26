British Airways Flight's Near-Miss With Mystery Object Revealed: "Size Of 4 Toasters"

A British Airways flight bound for New York had a close encounter with an unidentified flying object, which was "the size of four toasters", shortly after taking off from London Heathrow Airport, Metro.UK reported. As per UK Airprox Board, which investigates aircraft proximity incidents, the 'metallic object' passed within just 50 feet above the plane's right wing at 12.08 pm (local time). According to GB News, the incident occurred as the Boeing 777 was climbing through 5,800 feet over Surrey on June 24. However, the details have emerged now.

The report mentioned that the object whizzed past so quickly that the pilots had almost no time to react. Fortunately, the plane did not need to take evasive action, and the aircraft continued its eight-hour journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport without any issues.

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What was the mysterious object?

When air traffic control asked the crew to describe what they saw, the pilot reported a 'fast-moving, metallic item'. Asked about its dimensions, the pilot said it was roughly the size of "four toasters". They called it a drone; however, it's not certain.

The investigative board concluded that there was 'no risk' of a collision. But it labelled the object as an A-grade risk, which is the highest category on the International Civil Aviation Organization's safety score.

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In their report, the board noted that the plane was 6,000ft in the air when the "shiny, silver object" whizzed past.

"The B777 pilot reports that they were climbing to altitude 6000ft on departure from LHR," the report read, as quoted.

"Passing 5800ft, a shiny silver object passed in the opposite direction, very fast and very close to the right wing of the aircraft at no more than 50ft above aircraft altitude."

"The LTCC controller reports that [the pilot of the B777] reported that a drone had just flown over their right wing," it added.

"They said it was moving very fast, was probably of silver colour, metallic and reflective."

"After an enquiry as to its size, the [pilot] reported to them that it was about the 'size of four toasters'."

"In the Board's opinion the reported altitude and/or description of the object were such that they were unable to determine the nature of the unknown object."

"The Board considered that providence had played a major part in the incident and/or a definite risk of collision had existed."