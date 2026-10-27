CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam timetable soon on its official portal, cbse.gov.in. However, the board is yet to officially confirm a release date as of now. The delay has caused anxiety and stress among students as several Class 10 and 12 students are awaiting a tentative timeline to plan their preparation journey. With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

CBSE Date Sheet: Last Year's Timeline

Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.

CBSE Exam Timetable 2027: Here's What To Expect

Class 10 and 12 board candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE date sheet 2027:

CBSE board exam timeline

CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet

CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students

CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates

According to previous records, the board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination. Last year, announcing the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board students, the CBSE stated that in 2026 approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across 10th and 12th.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027, Direct Link To Download PDF