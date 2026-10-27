CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam timetable soon on its official portal, cbse.gov.in. However, the board is yet to officially confirm a release date as of now. The delay has caused anxiety and stress among students as several Class 10 and 12 students are awaiting a tentative timeline to plan their preparation journey. With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.
CBSE Date Sheet: Last Year's Timeline
Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.
CBSE Exam Timetable 2027: Here's What To Expect
Class 10 and 12 board candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE date sheet 2027:
- CBSE board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet
- CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students
- CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates
According to previous records, the board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination. Last year, announcing the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board students, the CBSE stated that in 2026 approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across 10th and 12th.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027, Direct Link To Download PDF
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where To Check Official Timetable PDF?
The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE board 2027 exam timetable on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Board Timetable 2027 LIVE: Can Students Skip Class 10th First Board Exam?
In last year's official circular, the board prescribed certain conditions for students to appear in the second board exam. According to the official guidelines, it is mandatory for all students to appear in the first board examination.
Read more | CBSE Class 10 Two Board Exams 2027: Can Students Skip First Exam? Explained
CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: What To Expect
Class 10 and 12 candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE date sheet 2027:
- CBSE board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet
- CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students
- CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates
The board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How To Download Board Exam Timetable
Once the CBSE board exam timetable is published, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below.
- Visit cbse.gov.in
- Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section
- Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027
- Open the official PDF
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
- Download and save the PDF for reference
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable Delayed?
Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: 10th, 12th Timetable Soon At cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the board exam schedule for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.