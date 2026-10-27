Bihar Board 2027: Class 10, 12 Registration Window Closing On October 31

Bihar Board 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reminded the Intermediate and Matriculation students that the registration portal for the 2027 board examination is set to close on October 31, 2026. The board has advised all applicants to complete the application process before the last date. Candidates set to appear for the 2027 annual examination, must submit their registration form through the board's official website, biharboardonline.org, only.

The board shared the update in a social media post on X.

As per official information, students should fill the name of the student, mother, father, subject, gender, marital status, and caste category in the application form with complete accuracy, so that there is no error in the marksheet issued after the examination.

The Bihar board noted that the accurate coloured photograph of the student should be affixed in the application form and the correct signature should be given.

The official announcement stated that students, guardians and the heads of the educational institution must ensure the correctness of the particulars submitted by the board candidates.

The school board also announced that students should enter their valid mobile number and email ID in the application form. One mobile number can be used for filling the registration form of only one student, the BSEB noted.

Meanwhile, Class 9 and 11 students set to appear in the 2028 board examinations can fill the registration form till November 6, 2026. Students currently studying in Class 9 will be eligible to appear for the Bihar Board Matric examination in 2028, while those enrolled in Class 11 will appear for the Intermediate exam.