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Bihar Board Exam 2027: Form Submission Reopens Till October 31 With Late Fee

Bihar Board Exam 2027 forms are open again for Class 10 and 12 students until October 31 with a late fee. Check dates, portals and submission details.

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Bihar Board Exam 2027: Form Submission Reopens Till October 31 With Late Fee
Bihar Board reopens Class 10 and 12 exam form submission for the 2027 annual exams.
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Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the examination form submission window for students appearing for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examinations in 2027. According to the latest update, eligible students who missed the earlier deadline can now complete the examination form process between October 16 and October 31, 2026, by paying the applicable late fee. The announcement provides another opportunity for students to complete the required formalities before the examinations. The board has directed students to coordinate with their respective schools and colleges to ensure timely submission of forms and fees through the prescribed online process.

Bihar Board Exam 2027: Important Dates

  • Examinations: Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate annual examinations 2027.
  • Previous deadline: October 15, 2026.
  • Reopened application window: October 16 to October 31, 2026.
  • Late fee: Applicable during the extended submission period.
  • Application mode: Online through the respective school or college authorities.

How To Submit Bihar Board Exam Forms 2027?

Step 1: Contact the head of your school or college to confirm the examination form submission status.
Step 2: Provide the required personal and academic details for the examination form.
Step 3: Verify all information carefully to avoid errors in the submitted form.
Step 4: Pay the prescribed examination fee along with the applicable late fee, as instructed by the institution.
Step 5: Confirm that the form has been submitted successfully and retain the acknowledgement, if available.

Students should contact their institutions for details about fees and submission requirements. They are advised not to wait until the last date to complete the process. 

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Bihar Board Exam 2027, Bihar Class 12 Exam Information, BSEB Exam Form Submission Deadline
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