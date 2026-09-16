Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration Ends Today; Here's How To Register

Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2027 today. Students who are eligible to appear for the annual board examinations must complete the registration process through their respective official portals. The Class 10 registration can be completed through the BSEB website for matriculation students, while Class 12 students can use the intermediate portal.

Class 12 students can pay their registration fee by September 22. The board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February 2027, although the detailed timetable has not been announced yet. Students should complete the process and fee payment within the specified deadline.

Apply Link

Class 10: Click here

Class 12: Click here

Steps To Register For Bihar Board Exam 2027

Students who wish to appear for the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2027 can follow these steps:

Visit the official BSEB registration portal for Class 10 or Class 12.

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

A new page will open on the screen.

Enter the required registration details and submit the information.

Log in to the account using the required credentials.

Fill out the examination application form with the necessary details.

Pay the applicable examination fee through the online mode.

Submit the application form and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The registration process should be completed through the designated BSEB portals. Students should carefully check the information entered in the form before submitting it.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2027: Check Examination Fees

For Class 12 students, the examination application and other applicable fees include the following:

Examination application form fee: Rs 150

Rs 150 Examination fee: Rs 260

Rs 260 Local levy: Rs 480

Rs 480 Marksheet fee: Rs 170

Rs 170 Provisional certificate fee: Rs 170

Rs 170 Migration certificate fee: Rs 170

Rs 170 Online fee: Rs 30

The total examination and other fees, including the online fee, are listed as Rs 1,430. The permission fee for advanced and qualifying candidates of Arts, Science and Commerce streams is Rs 340, while the practical examination fee for candidates of professional courses is Rs 400.