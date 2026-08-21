Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Marksheet 2026 Available: Know How To Collect

Bihar School Examination Board has released an important notice for Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam and Madhyama Special Exam students. The marksheets, provisional certificates and other related documents are now available for collection. School authorities can collect the documents from the office of the concerned District Education Officer (DEO). After receiving them, schools will distribute the Bihar Board Class 10 compartment marksheets and certificates to eligible students.

According to the official notification, the documents are available at the respective DEO offices from August 20, 2026.

How to Collect Bihar Board 10th Compartment Marksheet 2026?

Students are not required to visit the District Education Officer's office directly. They must contact their respective schools to know when the marksheets and certificates will be distributed.

The following is the process:

School heads will collect the documents from the concerned DEO office.

Schools will receive the Bihar Board Class 10 compartment marksheets and provisional certificates.

Students can then collect their documents from their respective schools.

Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Result Details

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 compartment and special examinations for students who needed another opportunity to clear subjects or improve their performance. The compartment examination allowed eligible students to appear in a maximum of two subjects. The BSEB Matric compartment result 2026 was declared on May 23, 2026.

The available documents include the Bihar Board Class 10 compartment marksheet, provisional certificate and other important records. Scores of some students were also revised after scrutiny process. Their marksheets are also available to collect.