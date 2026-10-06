'I Can Twist My Tongue 360 Degrees': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled After Revealing Her 'Hidden Talent'

Janhvi Kapoor is being trolled online for revealing a rather unusual hidden talent. The Bollywood diva, who attended this year's Paris Fashion Week, said she can twist her tongue 360 degrees.

During a conversation with The Cut, the actor was asked about a hidden skill that she possessed. Janhvi responded that she can twist her tongue almost “360 degrees” and described it as a “really stupid and useless skill".

Explaining how she discovered the trick, Janhvi shared that while her classmates in school would try touching their tongues to their noses, she could not do it. Wanting to impress the other children, she decided to find something else she could do with her tongue and eventually developed the unusual “party trick”.

Janhvi's revelation quickly grabbed the attention of social media users, with some trolling her for calling it a skill. “I cannot believe the stupid things these nepo babies do with their tongues,” one wrote.

“Same skill as Ananya Panday! I would have thought in lines of acting!” another commented. “It's not a skill,” someone else stated. “Another hopeless case,” an individual added.

Janhvi Kapoor's AI Video Controversy

Janhvi Kapoor has also been at the centre of controversy over an AI-manipulated video involving her and Jr NTR's song Chuttamalle from their 2024 film Devara: Part 1. The purported video depicted the actor in a sexually explicit and degrading manner, sparking concern online over the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Janhvi took to her Instagram story and shared a long note, calling out the misuse of technology to objectify women. The actor also shared that circulating fictionalised content without consent is “deeply violating.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

The actor is all set to star in Lag Js Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2027.

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