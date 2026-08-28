Advertisement

BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2027: Class 10, 12 Correction Window Extended Till September 16

BSEB has extended the dummy registration card correction window for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027. Check the revised deadline, portals and steps to upload forms.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2027: Class 10, 12 Correction Window Extended Till September 16
BSEB extends Class 10, 12 dummy registration card correction and upload deadline to September 16.

BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for schools to make corrections in the dummy registration cards of students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027. As per the latest notice, educational institutions can upload the dummy registration cards containing the declaration signed by students or their parents from August 28 to September 16, 2026. 

The board has also directed schools to submit pre-filled declaration forms for students whose online registration and fee have already been completed but whose declaration forms are yet to be submitted. The extended deadline applies to both Matric and Intermediate students.

BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2027: Important Details

Schools must check the dummy registration cards of all eligible Class 10 and 12 students and make necessary corrections within the revised deadline.

  • Correction/upload window: August 28 to September 16, 2026
  • Class 12 portal: intermediate.biharboardonline.com
  • Class 10 portal: biharboardonline.org
  • Schools must upload the declaration signed by the student/parent.

Students whose registration and fee have already been submitted but whose pre-filled declaration is pending must also complete the process by September 16.

BSEB 2027 Dummy Registration Card: How To Upload?

  • Visit the official BSEB website.
  • Open the school login window.
  • Enter the required school login credentials.
  • Submit corrections in the dummy registration card, wherever required.
  • Upload the pre-filled declaration forms as applicable.
  • Check all details carefully and click on Submit.
  • Save the confirmation or submitted details for future reference.

Schools should ensure that the details of all students appearing for the BSEB 2027 board examinations are correctly submitted before the September 16, 2026 deadline.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
BSEB Board Exam 2027, BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2027, Bihar Board Class 10 12 Exam 2027
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com