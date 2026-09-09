Bihar Board To Felicitate 168 Inter Toppers With Cash Awards And Laptops

The Bihar government is all set to honour 168 students who secured top positions in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate and Matriculation Exams 2026.

The felicitation ceremony will take place on September 9 at 12 noon at Nek Samvad in Patna. As per the Education Department, the toppers will attend the event along with their family members.

The students will be rewarded with cash prizes based on their rank. Along with the prize money, every student selected for the felicitation will also receive Rs 51,000 to help them purchase a laptop.

Bihar Board Topper 2026 Prize Money

Students who secured the first three positions in the Intermediate and Matriculation examinations will receive the following cash rewards:

First position: Rs 2 lakh

Second position: Rs 1.5 lakh

Third position: Rs 1 lakh

Students who secured positions beyond the top three will also receive cash incentives.

Intermediate 4th and 5th positions: Rs 30,000 each

Matriculation 4th to 10th positions: Rs 20,000 each

Apart from the prize money linked to their ranks, all 168 students will receive Rs 51,000to help them buying laptops.