Bihar 12th Result 2026: Aditi Kumari Tops Commerce, Aims To Become CA

Bihar Board Class 12 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 12 intermediate examination results today, March 23, 2026. A total of 85.19 per cent students passed the examination this year.

Among the toppers, Aditi Kumari has emerged as the Commerce stream topper across the state, securing an impressive 480 marks, which translates to 96 per cent.

Speaking to NDTV, Aditi said she aspires to become a Chartered Accountant and credited her success to consistent preparation and clarity of concepts.

She also shared that she did not rely much on Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools during her studies and instead focused on basic preparation and regular revision. "With simple and focused study, I was able to top the exam," she said.

The principal of her school expressed great happiness over her achievement, calling it a proud moment for the institution. Aditi's success story stands as an inspiration for students across Bihar.

The Bihar Board Class 12 results were declared during a press conference chaired by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

Other Stream Toppers Of BSEB Class 12 2026

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said that Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur district topped the Science stream with 481 marks (96.2 per cent).

In the Arts stream, Nishu Kumari from Gaya district secured the top position with 479 marks (95.8 per cent), while Aditi Kumari from Patna topped the Commerce stream with 480 marks (96 per cent), he added.

"Congratulations to those who passed, and for those who could not do well, they will get a chance to reappear. I urge their parents to support and encourage them," Sunil Kumar said.