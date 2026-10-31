CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 anytime soon. The release of the date sheet is already delayed compared with last year's schedule. The board issued the tentative date sheet on September 24 last year, followed by the final date sheet on October 30. The date sheet will be released in PDF format and will contain key details, including examination dates and timings, subject codes, and subject names. Last year, the board examinations began on February 17. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet from CBSE's official website.

The CBSE board examinations began on February 17 last year. Students awaiting the date sheet will get a clear picture of the examination schedule once the official announcement is made. The examination dates may differ from those of the previous year, but the exact schedule will be confirmed only after CBSE releases the official date sheet.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students from 2026 onwards.

The deadline for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) ended on October 21. The board had issued multiple reminders to schools, urging them to ensure that candidate details were accurate, subjects were selected correctly, and the LOCs of all eligible students were submitted within the stipulated deadline. Schools were also instructed to pay the examination fees on time.

Earlier, the board had advised schools to review the relevant circulars before entering candidate details. It also urged schools to ensure that staff members responsible for data entry were familiar with the prescribed guidelines to avoid errors.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Exam Dates, Timings, Download Steps And Guidelines

