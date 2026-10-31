CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 anytime soon. The release of the date sheet is already delayed compared with last year's schedule. The board issued the tentative date sheet on September 24 last year, followed by the final date sheet on October 30. The date sheet will be released in PDF format and will contain key details, including examination dates and timings, subject codes, and subject names. Last year, the board examinations began on February 17. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet from CBSE's official website.
The CBSE board examinations began on February 17 last year. Students awaiting the date sheet will get a clear picture of the examination schedule once the official announcement is made. The examination dates may differ from those of the previous year, but the exact schedule will be confirmed only after CBSE releases the official date sheet.
In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students from 2026 onwards.
The deadline for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) ended on October 21. The board had issued multiple reminders to schools, urging them to ensure that candidate details were accurate, subjects were selected correctly, and the LOCs of all eligible students were submitted within the stipulated deadline. Schools were also instructed to pay the examination fees on time.
Earlier, the board had advised schools to review the relevant circulars before entering candidate details. It also urged schools to ensure that staff members responsible for data entry were familiar with the prescribed guidelines to avoid errors.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Exam Dates, Timings, Download Steps And Guidelines
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Are The Passing Marks For Board Exams?
To pass the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027, students will be required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: How To Download Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule
Class 10 and Class 12 students can follow these steps to download the CBSE date sheet PDF once it is released on the board's official website.
Steps To Download CBSE Date Sheet 2027
- Visit the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.
- Open the examination circulars or latest notifications section.
- Look for the notification mentioning the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027.
- Click on the official date sheet PDF.
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date, and examination timings.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: When Did Board Examinations Begin Last Year?
The CBSE board examinations began on February 17 last year. Students awaiting the date sheet will get a clear picture of the examination schedule once the official announcement is made. The examination dates may differ from those of the previous year, but the exact schedule will be confirmed only after CBSE releases the official date sheet.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What details will be mentioned in the CBSE 2027 date sheet?
The date sheet contains subject-wise examination dates and timings, along with the corresponding subject codes and names. Students should carefully check the schedule for their respective subjects and note the examination timings to avoid confusion.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Where can students check the date sheet once released?
Students will be able to access the CBSE 2027 board exam date sheet on the board's official website. Once the schedule is released, they can download the PDF and check the examination dates and other subject-wise details.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: When Were The Tentative And Final Date Sheets Released Last Year?
Last year, CBSE released the tentative date sheet on September 24, followed by the final date sheet on October 30. However, this year, the release of the tentative date sheet has been considerably delayed compared with last year's schedule. Students are awaiting the date sheet and want the board to release it at the earliest.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: When Will Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Be Released?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. Students will be able to check the subject-wise examination schedule once it is published on the board's official website.