CBSE Board Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the board exam dates for the 2027 examination cycle soon. Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the upcoming annual exam will be able to check their CBSE schedule from the official portal, cbse.gov.in. According to official information, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.

Last year, the board issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule. With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Steps To Download

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.

Visit cbse.gov.in Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027 Open the official PDF Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing

Students are advised to download and save the PDF for future use.

CBSE Exam Timetable 2027: Here's What To Expect

Class 10 and 12 board candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE date sheet 2027:

CBSE board exam timeline

CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet

CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students

CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates

According to previous records, the board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination. Last year, announcing the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board students, the CBSE stated that in 2026 approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across 10th and 12th.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027, Direct Link To Download PDF