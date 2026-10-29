CBSE Board Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the board exam dates for the 2027 examination cycle soon. Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the upcoming annual exam will be able to check their CBSE schedule from the official portal, cbse.gov.in. According to official information, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.
Last year, the board issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule. With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Steps To Download
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.
- Visit cbse.gov.in
- Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section
- Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027
- Open the official PDF
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
Students are advised to download and save the PDF for future use.
CBSE Exam Timetable 2027: Here's What To Expect
Class 10 and 12 board candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE date sheet 2027:
- CBSE board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet
- CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students
- CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates
According to previous records, the board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination. Last year, announcing the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board students, the CBSE stated that in 2026 approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across 10th and 12th.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027, Direct Link To Download PDF
CBSE Board Timetable 2027 LIVE: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheets for the 2027 examinations soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now. Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13.
Read more | ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 When? Check Last Year's Release Date, Key Details
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where To Check Official Timetable PDF?
The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE board 2027 exam timetable on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How To Download Board Exam Timetable
Once the CBSE board exam timetable is published, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below.
- Visit cbse.gov.in
- Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section
- Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027
- Open the official PDF
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
- Download and save the PDF for reference
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable Delayed?
Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.
CBSE Board Timetable 2027 LIVE: 10th, 12th Date Sheet Soon At cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the board exam schedule for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.