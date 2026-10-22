CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. Last year, the board released the tentative date sheet on September 24 and the final date sheet on October 30. The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will include key details such as examination dates and timings, subject codes, and subject names. Last year, the examinations began on February 17. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet from the CBSE's official website.

CBSE closed the portal for candidates' list and their details submission on October 21 with the normal fee.

The Board had directed schools to adhere to following requests:

1. Submit the correct data of the students.

2. Submit the correct subjects offered by the students.

3. Submit LOC within schedule.

4. Submit LOC of all eligible students.

5. Pay fee on time

All school prinicipals were requested to ensure that the LOC of their school is submitted within the schedule as per directions issued.



CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE Holds Live Question-and-Answer Webinar On Registration



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a live webinar on September 29 on the relevance of registration and the submission of the List of Candidates for the 2027 board examinations. The webinar highlighted CBSE's focus on making examination-related processes more student-friendly and transparent.



CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Highlights: Check Exam Dates, Timings, Download Steps, Guidelines