CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. Last year, the board released the tentative date sheet on September 24 and the final date sheet on October 30. The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will include key details such as examination dates and timings, subject codes, and subject names. Last year, the examinations began on February 17. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet from the CBSE's official website.
CBSE closed the portal for candidates' list and their details submission on October 21 with the normal fee.
The Board had directed schools to adhere to following requests:
1. Submit the correct data of the students.
2. Submit the correct subjects offered by the students.
3. Submit LOC within schedule.
4. Submit LOC of all eligible students.
5. Pay fee on time
All school prinicipals were requested to ensure that the LOC of their school is submitted within the schedule as per directions issued.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE Holds Live Question-and-Answer Webinar On Registration
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a live webinar on September 29 on the relevance of registration and the submission of the List of Candidates for the 2027 board examinations. The webinar highlighted CBSE's focus on making examination-related processes more student-friendly and transparent.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Highlights: Check Exam Dates, Timings, Download Steps, Guidelines
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Students Should Check?
After the date sheet is released, students should check the following details:
- Class 10 subject-wise examination dates
- Class 12 subject-wise examination dates
- Examination timings
- Reporting time at the examination centre
- Gaps between examinations
- Practical examination schedule
- Instructions issued along with the date sheet
- Details of the second board examination for Class 10
- Any changes to or revisions of examination dates
- Official PDF of the timetable
Students should download the date sheet from the official CBSE website and save a copy for future reference. The board's official website remains the appropriate source for the final schedule.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Exam Schedule Will Help Students Plan Subject-Wise Revision
Once the date sheet is released, students can prioritise their preparation and plan their revision schedules accordingly. They should focus on strengthening weak areas, practising sample papers and using shorter gaps between exams for targeted revision. Longer gaps can be used to take mock tests, solve previous years' question papers and revise important topics.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE Class 12 Psychology Revision Tips
In the final months before the exam, students are advised to give more importance to revision and practice. Here are some quick revision tips for the CBSE Class 12 Psychology students.
- Solve PYQs and sample question papers
- Focus on application, not just definitions
- Prioritise high-weightage topics
- Make notes for quick revision
- Prepare yourself for case-based questions
- Revise definitions, differences, and key theories
- Use active recall techniques
- Revise disorders and therapies thoroughly
Students are advised to write their answers in clear points and use diagrams wherever possible.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10 Two-Exam Policy
Under the two-board-examination policy, the first Class 10 board examination will be conducted in February-March and will be mandatory for all candidates.
The Board has specified that schools must submit the LOC for all Class 10 students appearing in the first examination. The LOC for the second Class 10 board examination will be filled in after the first examination concludes.
The CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE Closes Portal For Board Exam 2027 Registration With Normal Fee
The CBSE closed the portal for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) and students' details on October 21, with the normal examination fee.
The Board had directed schools to adhere to the following instructions:
1. Submit accurate student data.
2. Ensure that the subjects selected by students are correctly entered.
3. Submit the LOC within the prescribed schedule.
4. Submit the LOC for all eligible students.
5. Pay the examination fee on time.
All school principals were requested to ensure that their school's LOC was submitted within the prescribed schedule and in accordance with the Board's directions.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What To Expect In Tentative Schedule?
Class 10 and 12 candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE tentative date sheet 2027:
- CBSE board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet
- CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students
- CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Can Students Skip The First Class 10 Exam? Explained
According to the CBSE's official guidelines, it is mandatory for all students to appear for the first board examination. The CBSE introduced the two-board-examination policy from the 2026 examination session. Under the policy, in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Class 10 students will have the opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects during the second board examination.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Section-Wise Answer Writing Rule Explained For Science Paper
As per last year's announcement on answer-writing rules, the CBSE has adopted a discipline-specific evaluation system, which implies that different examiners may evaluate different subject sections of the same answer booklet. According to this rule, if an answer is written in the wrong subject section, it will be treated as "Attempt Not Done", irrespective of its correctness. Before writing answers, students must mentally map their answer booklet.
For Science, the structure is clearly divided into:
- Section A: Biology
- Section B: Chemistry
- Section C: Physics
Students should keep in mind the serious consequences of the answer-writing rules introduced by the board while appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Science exam.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: LOC Portal Closing Today, Avoid These Mistakes
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close the List of Candidates (LOC) submission portal today, October 21, 2026. The board has asked all affiliated schools to complete the LOC submission process for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing in the 2026-27 board examinations.
In a reminder issued on Monday, the CBSE stated the schools would be able to submit the list of candidates until October 21 without a late fee. Read more here
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE Holds Live Question-and-Answer Webinar On Registration
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a live webinar on September 29 on the relevance of registration and the submission of the List of Candidates for the 2027 board examinations. The webinar highlighted CBSE's focus on making examination-related processes more student-friendly and transparent.
Schools were encouraged to ensure accuracy at every stage of registration and provide timely guidance to students and parents wherever required.
Schools were also encouraged to resolve issues well in advance so that students could remain focused on their studies without being burdened by avoidable procedural difficulties.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Has CBSE Asked Schools To Check Before Submitting The LOC?
The CBSE has reminded schools to verify candidate details, select the correct subjects, submit the details for all eligible students within the deadline, and pay the examination fee on time.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE Conducts Two Board Exams For Class 10
In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students in 2026.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Details Will The CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Include?
The date sheet will contain subject-wise examination dates, timings, subject codes, and subject names.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Where Can Students Download The Date Sheet?
Students will be able to download the date sheet in PDF format from the board's official website once it is released.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Is The Last Date To Submit Candidates' List For Board Exams?
October 21 is the last date for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) and candidate details for the 2027 board examinations.