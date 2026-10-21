CBSE 2027 List Of Candidates' Portal Closing Today: Avoid These Mistakes

CBSE 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close the List of Candidates (LOC) submission portal today, October 21, 2026. The board has asked all affiliated schools to complete the LOC submission process for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing in the 2026-27 board examinations.

In a reminder issued on Monday, the CBSE stated that the schools will be able to submit the list of candidates till October 21 without a late fee. The education board started the LOC submission for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 from September 24. All the schools affiliated to CBSE can submit the LOC for eligible students through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in.

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Important Points To Keep In Mind

The board has advised all schools to:

Submit correct data of students Submit correct subjects chosen by the students Submit LOC within the given schedule Submit LOC of all eligible students Pay fee on time

School heads must keep these points in mind to avoid disqualification of their students at a later stage.

Verify Name, Spelling

The CBSE has advised school officials to take precaution while entering the names of the candidates. Teachers and principals must ensure that the spelling of a student's name is correct and as per the admission record maintained by the school. It is also important to verify parents' and guardian names.

According to official information, the school board will use this data for various examination-related activities. Therefore, schools must ensure that all eligible students are included in the list and that every detail entered is accurate. Subject choices should also be checked carefully before the final submission.