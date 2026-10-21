CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. Last year, the board released the tentative date sheet on September 24 and the final date sheet on October 30. The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will include key details such as examination dates and timings, subject codes, and subject names. Last year, the examinations began on February 17. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet from the CBSE's official website.

Today, October 21, is the last date for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) and the relevant details for the 2027 board examinations. The board has issued multiple reminders to schools, urging them to ensure that candidate details are accurate, subjects are correctly selected, and the LOC for all eligible students is submitted within the stipulated deadline. It has also asked schools to pay the examination fee on time.

The board has advised schools to ensure that staff responsible for entering candidate data are familiar with the prescribed guidelines to avoid errors.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has been conducting two board examinations for Class 10 students from 2026 onwards.



CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Highlights: Check Exam Dates, Timings, Download Steps, Guidelines