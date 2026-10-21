CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. Last year, the board released the tentative date sheet on September 24 and the final date sheet on October 30. The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will include key details such as examination dates and timings, subject codes, and subject names. Last year, the examinations began on February 17. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet from the CBSE's official website.
Today, October 21, is the last date for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) and the relevant details for the 2027 board examinations. The board has issued multiple reminders to schools, urging them to ensure that candidate details are accurate, subjects are correctly selected, and the LOC for all eligible students is submitted within the stipulated deadline. It has also asked schools to pay the examination fee on time.
The board has advised schools to ensure that staff responsible for entering candidate data are familiar with the prescribed guidelines to avoid errors.
In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has been conducting two board examinations for Class 10 students from 2026 onwards.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Highlights: Check Exam Dates, Timings, Download Steps, Guidelines
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Has CBSE Asked Schools To Check Before Submitting The LOC?
The CBSE has reminded schools to verify candidate details, select the correct subjects, submit the details for all eligible students within the deadline, and pay the examination fee on time.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: CBSE Conducts Two Board Exams For Class 10
In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students in 2026.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Details Will The CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Include?
The date sheet will contain subject-wise examination dates, timings, subject codes, and subject names.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Where Can Students Download The Date Sheet?
Students will be able to download the date sheet in PDF format from the board's official website once it is released.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Is The Last Date To Submit Candidates' List For Board Exams?
October 21 is the last date for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) and candidate details for the 2027 board examinations.