CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. Last year, the board issued the tentative date sheet on September 24, while the final date sheet was released on October 30. The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will contain key details, including examination dates and timings, subject codes, and subject names. Last year, the examinations began on February 17. Once released, students will be able to check the date sheet on the CBSE's official website.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE is conducting two board examinations for Class 10 students from 2026 onwards.

The deadline for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) is scheduled to end on October 21. The board has issued multiple reminders to schools, urging them to ensure that candidate details are accurate, subjects are correctly selected, and the LOC for all eligible students is submitted within the stipulated deadline. It has also asked schools to pay the examination fee on time.

Earlier, the board had asked schools to review the relevant circulars before entering candidate details. It advised schools to ensure that staff responsible for entering the data were familiar with the guidelines to avoid errors.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Check Exam Dates, Timings, Download Steps, Guidelines