CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2027: Section-Wise Answer Writing Rule Explained

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish the Class 10 date sheet 2027 soon on its official portal, cbse.gov.in. In the previous examination cycle, the board conducted the CBSE Class 10 Science exam on February 25, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The board has released the CBSE Class 10th sample papers 2026-27 on its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per the official exam pattern for Class 10th students, 50 per cent of the questions will need students to demonstrate knowledge and understanding, 30 per cent of the questions will be based on the application of knowledge and concepts, and 20 per cent of the competencies will be to formulate, analyse, evaluate, and create.

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper PDF Download

Check the Class 10 official sample paper for the Science subject, as released by the board below.

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Question Paper 2027 | Download PDF

Class 10 Science Syllabus

The CBSE Class 10th Science syllabus focuses on strengthening a student's conceptual understanding in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The subject encourages students to apply scientific principles in real-life situations and develop logical reasoning, problem-solving skills, and practical knowledge in the CBSE 2027 Class 10th exam.

Section-Wise Answer Writing Rule

As per last year's announcement on answer writing rules, the CBSE has adopted a discipline-specific evaluation system, which implies that different examiners may evaluate different subject sections of the same answer booklet. According to this rule, if an answer is written in the wrong subject section, it will be treated as "Attempt Not Done", irrespective of its correctness. Before writing answers, students must mentally map their answer booklet.

For Science, the structure is clearly divided into:

Section A: Biology

Section B: Chemistry

Section C: Physics

Students should keep in mind the serious consequences of the answer-writing rules introduced by the board while appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Science exam.