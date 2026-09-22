CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic SQP 2026-27 Released: Check Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) Sample Question Paper (SQP) and Marking Scheme for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 can check the sample paper on the official CBSE Academic website.

The sample paper gives students a clear idea of the question pattern, marks and different types of questions in the Maths Basic board paper.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Paper Pattern

The Mathematics (Basic) sample paper has 38 compulsory questions divided into five sections.

Section A has 20 multiple-choice and Assertion-Reason questions carrying one mark each.

has 20 multiple-choice and Assertion-Reason questions carrying one mark each. Section B has five questions of two marks each.

has five questions of two marks each. Section C has six questions carrying three marks each.

has six questions carrying three marks each. Section D has four long-answer questions of five marks each. Section E includes three case-study questions carrying four marks each.

There is no overall choice in the paper. However, internal choices are given in some questions.

Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) SQP

Students can solve the sample paper as a practice test before the board exams. They can set a timer and attempt the paper without checking their books or notes. After finishing, students can use the official marking scheme to check their answers and see where they need more practice.

The Mathematics (Basic) Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme are available on the official CBSE Academic website.