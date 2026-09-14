CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: Last Year's Date, What To Expect

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 exam schedules soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. For the last examination cycle, the board had issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24, 2025. It was informed through the CBSE board tentative timetable that the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to July 15.

A tentative or early intimation of the exam date sheet will help board candidates to come up with a strategy well in advance and prepare for the exam accordingly.

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What To Expect In Tentative Schedule?

Class 10 and 12 candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE tentative date sheet 2027:

CBSE board exam timeline

CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet

CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students

CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates

The board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the board examination. Last year, announcing the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board students, the CBSE stated that in 2026 approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across 10th and 12th.

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Board Plan, Preparation, Strategy

With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th timetable 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. The CBSE date sheet will also help schools to align their academic and administrative activities, including deployment of teachers for examination and evaluation duties.