CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10th, 12th Exam Schedule Expected Soon, Check Details

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet 2027 in November or December 2026. The board has not announced the official timetable yet, and students should wait for the final schedule before making detailed exam plans. The CBSE board examinations are expected to be conducted between February and March 2027. Once released, the date sheet will contain subject-wise examination dates and other important details. Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for the latest updates and avoid relying on unofficial timetables circulating online.

How to Download CBSE Datesheet 2027 For 10th, 12th?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the CBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2027, once released:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the main website link.

In the latest news section, click on the CBSE Datesheet 2027 PDF.

Check the datesheet carefully and download it for future academic use.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Expected Schedule and Other Board Updates

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations are likely to take place between February and March 2027. Students can use this expected timeline to plan their revision, but the actual examination dates will be confirmed only after CBSE releases the official date sheet.

Meanwhile, some state boards have already announced their tentative Class 10 examination schedules for 2027. The Goa Board SSC examinations are scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 10, 2027, while the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examinations are scheduled from February 24 to March 18, 2027.

After CBSE releases the date sheet, students should carefully check all subject-wise dates, examination timings and instructions. They should also download and save a copy of the timetable for future reference.