What Is PREM? IIT Madras Highlights Parents' Role in Students' Support System

IIT Madras: On the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras reached out to the parents of its students to provide a well-rounded support system for the students. As part of its week-long observance, the institute organised PREM - Parents' Role in Encouraging and Mentoring, an interactive online session for parents of IIT Madras students.

According to official information, the interactive session aimed at helping them better understand, communicate with, and support their children during their academic journey.

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed annually on September 10 to raise global awareness that suicide can be prevented. It was established in 2003 by International Association for Suicide Prevention in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to break the stigma of silence.

PREM was conducted by Dr Yamini Kannapan, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Behavioural Science, Kauvery Hospital on September 9, 2026. The session was designed to provide parents with practical guidance on understanding students' needs, communicating effectively, and supporting their emotional and mental well-being.

It recognised that the transition to college was an important phase not only for students but also for their families whose support and encouragement is vital for their overall well-being.

The institute also launched 'SAFE - Building Psychological Safety for High-Achieving Students' handbook for parents of IIT Madras students. Authored by Dr Yamini Kannapan, after her extensive experience of working with the IIT Madras students, the book translates psychological principles into practical guidance for parents navigating the pressures faced by high-achieving young people.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said: "Happiness is a collective responsibility. As an Institute we are continuously evolving methods to reduce stress among our bright children. The PREM and SAFE initiatives are launched for this purpose."

According to official information, IIT Madras also launched a 'Wellness App' for appointment booking, enabling students to conveniently book confidential counselling sessions with wellness professionals based on their choice and language preference through the Office of the Dean (Students) website.