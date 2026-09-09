IIT Madras BS Admission 2026 Without JEE? Check Who Can Apply, Application Process

IIT Madras BS Admission 2026: IIT Madras is offering students an opportunity to pursue its BS Degree in Data Science and Applications through a non-campus admission route. Students do not necessarily need to enter through JEE to apply, as the institute has a regular entry route through a qualifier process. For the September 2026 term, qualifier applications are open, with September 27, 2026 as the last date to apply. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination can apply regardless of their age or academic background. Students who have appeared for their Class 11 final exams can also apply and join after clearing Class 12.

Click here: IIT Madras BS Application Link

IIT Madras Admission 2026: Qualifier Exam and Passing Criteria

Regular-entry candidates must complete four weeks of qualifier coursework covering English I, Mathematics for Data Science I, Statistics for Data Science I and Computational Thinking.

General category candidates need a minimum 40% average assignment score in each course.

SC/ST/PwD candidates with 40% disability need 30%, while OBC-NCL/EWS candidates need 35%.

To pass the qualifier exam, General candidates need 40% in each course and 50% average, while OBC-NCL/EWS candidates need 35% and 45%, respectively. SC/ST/PwD candidates require 30% in each course and 40% average.

Qualifier applications for the September 2026 term are open until September 27, 2026.

JEE-Based Entry

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the most recent JEE Advanced can secure direct admission to the Foundation Level of the IIT Madras BS programme. Such candidates are not required to go through the regular qualifier process for Foundation Level admission.