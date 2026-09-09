IIT Madras For School Students: List Of Courses Offered, Application Open

IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited schools to participate in a first of its kind initiative by the institute, providing school students of Classes 9 to 12 hands-on career experiences through introductory courses.

As per the official announcement, students can apply till September 30, 2026, for the October 2026 Cohort. The institute will start the course on October 5, 2026. According to the institute, the courses are offered across four batches per year, giving students the flexibility to balance their studies with their school curriculum.

As per official information, the 'School Connect Program' is a flagship initiative by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, aimed at bridging the gap between school education and higher education. The initiative will help school children to explore emerging fields and make well-informed decisions about their future academic and career paths.

READ MORE | In A First, IIT Madras Welcomes Students From Classes 9 To 12 To Learn Data Science, Aerospace

Check List Of Courses Available For Students

The following courses are available for school students:

Introduction to Data Science and AI (by Prof Arun Rajkumar of IIT Madras) Introduction to Electronic Systems (by Prof Janakiraman V of IIT Madras) Introduction to Architecture and Design (by Prof Iyer Vijayalaxmi from SPA Vijayawada) Introduction to Engineering Biological Systems (by Prof G K Suraishkumar from IIT Madras) Fun With Math and Computing (by Prof Neeldhara Misra from IIT Gandhinagar) Introduction to Law (by Prof Satya Prasoon from NALSAR Hyderabad) Math Unpuzzled: Games and Puzzles (by Proof G Arunkumar from IIT Madras) The Fundamentals of Aerospace (by Prof Bharath Govindarajan of IIT Madras) Introduction to Ecology (by Prof V V Robin from IISER Tirupati) Humanities Unplugged (by Prof Merin Simi Raj of IIT Madras) Introduction to Chemical Engineering (by Prof Abhijit Deshpande from IIT Madras) Economics, Finance, and Money Matters (by Prof Vimal Kumar of IIT Kanpur) Game Tech Explorers: Understanding Humans, Machines, and Play (by Prof Gowdham Prabhakar of IIT Kanpur) Introduction to Product Design (by Prof Girish Lone of IIT Kanpur) Molecular Engineering: Opportunities and Challenges (by Prof Edamana Prasad from IIT Madras) Introduction to Cybersecurity (by Prof Chester Rebeiro from IIT Madras) Introduction to Digital Humanities (by Prof Merin Simi Raj of IIT Madras)

The institute stated that the aim of the programme is to cultivate early interest of children in science, technology, and related fields; help students discover career-aligned academic paths; and promote foundational understanding of cutting-edge subjects.

The institute has announced that students will receive official e-certificates from IIT Madras upon successful completion of the course requirements.