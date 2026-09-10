iPhone Duo India Price Revealed: Apple's First Foldable Starts At Rs 2,99,900

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. Unveiled at the company's latest event, the device marks one of the biggest changes to the iPhone lineup in years, combining the portability of an iPhone with a larger display designed for multitasking, gaming and content consumption.

The iPhone Duo is priced at Rs 299,900 in India for the base model. It will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants and comes in two colour options: Star White and Night Sky.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will open in India on October 16, with the foldable going on sale from October 23.

Apple says the iPhone Duo is its thinnest iPhone ever when fully opened, with the foldable design allowing users to move between a compact smartphone and a larger, tablet-like display.

The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera and a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera. The foldable form factor also enables features such as Smart Take, Duo Preview and rear-camera selfies using the outer display.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

Alongside the iPhone Duo, Apple also unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max globally. India is among the first markets where the new flagship models will be available.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 164,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹179,900. Both models will be offered with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black finishes. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.