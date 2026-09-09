Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Join The Viral 80s Trend

The ‘80s are having a major moment on social media. Bollywood celebrities are embracing the retro aesthetic as the new viral trend takes over Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their favourite stars in classic 80s-inspired looks and styles. Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shruti Haasan and several other celebrities joined the trend and put their own spin on the nostalgic theme. Here's a look at the stars who hopped on the viral trend.

Kiara shared an AI-generated picture on her Instagram stories that featured her with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The couple was seen in a retro avatar. The Ek Villain actor wore a classic double-denim look, complete with dark aviator sunglasses.

Kiara, on the other hand, channelled the colourful fashion of the era in a vibrant pink outfit with puff sleeves. She also wore oversized hoop earrings and bangles to complete her look. Kiara added Sidharth's romantic track Samjho Na from his upcoming film The Vvaan to the post.

Ameesha Patel was seen dressed in retro neon pink attire featuring a one-shouldered top and denim shorts. She paired the look with leg warmers and white and pink sneakers. She sat atop a large boombox.

While others embraced the 80s trend, Shruti Haasan travelled a few decades further back to the 1960s. The actor shared a picture of herself in a distinctly hippie-inspired look. She wore a printed top with a matching headscarf and blue jeans.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan also joined the viral trend, sharing their own retro-inspired versions on social media.

How To Create An ‘80s-Inspired AI Photo

Recreating the retro look with AI is relatively easy. Users can upload a clear photo to an AI image-generation tool such as ChatGPT and prompt it to place the person in an ‘80s-inspired setting while keeping their facial features recognisable. To make the image feel more authentic, they can include details such as voluminous hairstyles, colourful clothing, denim jackets, statement accessories, vintage interiors, Bollywood-inspired backdrops, warm lighting, faded tones and a film-grain effect.

Users can also refine the generated image by changing elements such as the hairstyle, outfit or background while keeping the person's identity intact. The viral trend shows how AI is giving social media users an easy way to revisit the past.

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