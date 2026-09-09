<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Team Meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath As Film Nears Rs 150 Crore Milestone

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh is set to cross the Rs 150 crore net mark at the domestic box office. Ahead of reaching the milestone, the film's team met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister's official Instagram handle shared photographs from the meeting. The caption read, "Mukhyamantri Yogi Adityanath ji se aaj Lucknow sthit unke sarkari awaas par film 'Hanuman Ansh' ke nirmata-nirdeshak evam kalakaron ne shishtachar bhent ki."

(The producer-director and cast members of the film Hanuman Ansh paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow today.)

Take a look:

Hanuman Ansh's Box Office Run

On its 33rd day, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.75 crore net from 7,778 screenings across India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With this latest addition, the film's cumulative India gross collection has reached Rs 168.85 crore, while its total domestic net earnings stand at Rs 142.88 crore.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Chandan K. Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale. Anil Rastogi, Nikhil Dubey, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, and Udaysinh Rajput also feature in the film.

Set in pre-Independence India, the film follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan. After losing his mother, the young boy leaves home in search of God. His journey takes him across northern India, where he eventually undergoes a spiritual transformation and becomes Neem Karoli Baba.

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