CBSE Scanned Answer Book Facility Ends Today At 11:59 PM; Apply Before Deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the facility to apply for scanned copies of evaluated answer books today, May 24, 2026. Students who want to check their answer sheets before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation can use this service through the board's post-result portal.

The application window will remain open till 11:59:59 PM. Earlier, CBSE had extended the deadline after several students faced technical issues while accessing the post-result services portal.

CBSE has also said that students will get up to two days after receiving the scanned answer books to apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation, if they feel it is needed.

How students can get scanned copies of CBSE answer books

Students can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website and click on the link for scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

Visit the official CBSE website and click on the link for scanned copies of evaluated answer books. Step 2: Log in using your roll number, school number, admit card ID and security code shown on the screen.

Log in using your roll number, school number, admit card ID and security code shown on the screen. Step 3: Select the subject or subjects for which you want the scanned answer sheets.

Select the subject or subjects for which you want the scanned answer sheets. Step 4: Pay the required fee using the available online payment options.

Pay the required fee using the available online payment options. Step 5: Check all details carefully and submit the form. Save or download the confirmation page for future use.

Check all details carefully and submit the form. Save or download the confirmation page for future use. Step 6: Once CBSE uploads the answer books, students can download the scanned copies from the portal.

Once CBSE uploads the answer books, students can download the scanned copies from the portal. Step 7: After checking the answer sheets, students can decide whether to apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation.

Students who want to use the facility are advised to complete the process before the deadline to avoid any last-minute problems on the website.

CBSE Revises Fees for Answer Sheet Services

The Board has also revised the applicable fees. Earlier, the fee for obtaining a scanned copy of an evaluated answer book was reduced from Rs 700 to Rs 100 per subject. The verification fee has been revised from Rs 500 to Rs 100 per answer book. The re-evaluation fee has been reduced from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question.