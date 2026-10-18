After CJP, New Group Formed In Delhi Names Itself 'Lal Hit Janata Party'

Amid protests in Connaught Place and several other parts of Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a group called 'Lal Hit Janata Party' has come up to take on the pressure group.

On Sunday, the group held its first membership gathering at Malviya Smriti Bhawan in Delhi against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

During the event, its chief, Ayan Bhatnagar, and other speakers targeted the CJP, the Congress and the protesters. They alleged that the demonstrations have questioned the country's constitutional institutions and caused losses to businesses.

'If Modi Ji Gives A Call, Even More People Will Gather'

Lal Hit Janata Party chief Ayan Bhatnagar said the meeting aimed to decide the group's future strategy and demonstrate that a large number of people could assemble at short notice. He wondered how many people would gather if Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to issue a call for mobilisation.

Describing Dussehra as a festival symbolising the victory of good over evil, Bhatnagar said people must move beyond social media and take to the streets.

During his speech, Bhatnagar used terms such as "insects", "cockroaches" and "cockroach-like creatures" to describe the protesters.

He said the period from Dussehra to Diwali was the peak business season for traders across the country and that disruptions in a major commercial area such as Connaught Place would not be tolerated. He alleged that protesters had attempted to disrupt several metropolitan cities, including Delhi.

'How Will Protests Bring About Regime Change?'

Referring to advocate Prashant Bhushan's remarks about "regime change", Bhatnagar questioned how protests could bring about a change of government.

He said putting the Election Commission under scrutiny and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar undermined public confidence in constitutional institutions.

Bhatnagar said that if the CEC's resignation was being demanded today, a demand for PM Modi's resignation could follow tomorrow.

He said that the demands of a group could not be accepted merely because 50,000 people had assembled.

Bhatnagar also referred to the system introduced in 2023 for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner. He said the Leader of the Opposition had been included in the selection process and argued that protesters should examine the appointment procedure and the tenures of previous chief election commissioners before demanding the incumbent's resignation.

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'We Want To Save Democracy'

Bhatnagar said the Lal Hit Janata Party had been formed with the objective of protecting democracy.

He alleged that CJP's protests were aimed at eroding public trust in the police and the office of the Chief Election Commissioner. He claimed that the CJP was receiving support from the Congress and the All India Students' Association (AISA) because their objective was to remove the BJP government and form their own government.

He said the Centre's welfare schemes should be assessed based on facts. He accused certain groups of damaging the country's atmosphere and businesses through their political activities.

Criticising CJP, he said its protests would have no political impact.

'Attacks On Police Personnel Will Not Be Tolerated'

Bhatnagar also raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour with police personnel and security staff during protests.

He said PM Modi practises Surya Namaskar and may tolerate verbal abuse, but that did not mean everyone else should be expected to endure insults.

Bhatnagar said abusing the country's institutions and creating distrust for the police was unacceptable.

He warned that the end of the "Cockroach Janata Party" would begin on Dussehra, describing it as a victory of good over evil.

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'Unity Is Necessary To Save The Country'

Kathak dancer Richa Gupta, who attended the event, said people needed to think about how the country could be saved. Expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said India's reputation had improved because of his leadership.

Gupta said India had a large young population but alleged that young people were following the crowd instead of moving in the right direction.

'Businesses Have Suffered Losses Of Rs 3,000 Crore'

Journalist Pawan said, "Where there are cockroaches, there will certainly be Hit," referring to the insecticide brand.

He claimed businesses had already suffered losses of Rs 3,000 crore due to the agitation and that the figure could rise to Rs 10,000 crore. He said he had been following the Lal Hit Janata Party for the past three days.

Bhatnagar said the Lal Hit Janata Party had been receiving support from people living in Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The speakers have urged people to move beyond social media, take to the streets and unite those who subscribe to nationalist ideology.