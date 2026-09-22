CBSE Board Exams 2027: Sample Papers, Marking Schemes Out For Classes 10, 12

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers and marking schemes for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session. The subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes are available on the official CBSE Academic website.

The sample question papers provide a broad template of the question paper design and are intended to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities, with a key focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life situations.

CBSE has clarified that there will be no change in the question paper design or assessment pattern for the 2026-27 academic session. The passing criteria will also remain the same as those applicable during the 2025-26 academic session.

The sample question papers and marking schemes for Classes 10 and 12 are available at the following links:

Class 10: https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2026-27.html

Class 12: https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2026-27.html

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers, Marking Schemes

CBSE has released sample question papers and marking schemes for Science, Mathematics (Basic and Standard), Social Science, English, Hindi, Home Science, Computer Application, music subjects, painting, and several language subjects, among others.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers, Marking Schemes

For Class 12, sample question papers and marking schemes have been released for subjects including Accountancy, Biology, Biotechnology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, English, Geography, History, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, and several language, vocational and performing arts subjects.

Students can use the sample question papers to understand the question paper structure and prepare for the 2027 board examinations accordingly.