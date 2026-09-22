CBSE Announces List Of Candidates Submission Schedule For Board Exams 2027

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 main examinations for the 2026-27 academic session. The board stated that only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations in the 2026-27 session.

According to the circular, schools are required to complete the registration process before proceeding with the online submission of the LOC. Schools will use their 'Affiliation Number' as the user ID, which is already available to them.

Newly affiliated schools that have not received their password or instructions should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE to obtain them. Upon receiving the password, schools are advised to change it for future use and keep it confidential to prevent misuse. The responsibility for maintaining the security of the password shall rest solely with the schools.

According to the board, submitting accurate student data and selecting the correct subjects are of utmost importance.

Under the Two Board Examination Policy, the first board examination for Class 10 will be conducted in February-March and will be mandatory for all candidates.

The board specified that the LOC for the first Class 10 board examination must be filled for all Class 10 candidates. The LOC for the second Class 10 board examination will be filled after the first board examination is over.

The board also directed principals to obtain a report from the concerned teacher or official each day, starting seven days before the last date, on the status of LOC submission and fee payment.

The board further stated that subject codes should be chosen carefully. It specifically advised schools to ensure that the codes for the following subjects are selected correctly:

Class 10:

Hindi A (002)

Hindi B (085)

Urdu A (003)

Urdu B (303)

Mathematics Standard (041)

-Mathematics Basic (241)

Class 12:

Hindi Core (302)

Hindi Elective (002)

English Core (301)

English Elective (001)

Sanskrit Core (322)

Sanskrit Elective (022)

Urdu Core (303)

Urdu Elective (003)

Mathematics (041)

Applied Mathematics (241)

Fee Details For LOC For Class 10 And Class 12, Session 2026-27