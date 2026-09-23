CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Soon; Know Where And How To Check

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the tentative date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 soon. The date sheet will include the examination schedule and dates, enabling students, schools, and other stakeholders to plan their academic and examination-related activities accordingly.

Once released, the date sheet will be available for download on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will be released in PDF format.

How To Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027

Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

On the CBSE homepage, look for the circular titled "CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12".

Click on the relevant link to access the Class 10 and 12 date sheet.

The date sheet PDF will open on the screen.

Check and download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Details

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the schedule for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC), along with the sample question papers and marking schemes for Classes 10 and 12.

The board has clearly stated that only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the circular, schools are required to complete the registration process before proceeding with the online submission of the LOC. Schools will use their "Affiliation Number" as the user ID, which is already available to them.

Newly affiliated schools that have not received their password or instructions should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE to obtain them. After receiving the password, schools are advised to change it for future use and keep it confidential to prevent misuse. The responsibility for maintaining the security of the password rests solely with the schools.

According to the board, submitting accurate student data and selecting the correct subjects are of utmost importance.

Under the Two Board Examination Policy, the first board examination for Class 10 will be conducted in February-March and will be mandatory for all candidates.

The board specified that the LOC for the first Class 10 board examination must be filled in for all Class 10 candidates. The LOC for the second Class 10 board examination will be filled in after the first board examination is over.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Sample Papers, Marking Schemes Out For Classes 10, 12

The CBSE has released the sample question papers and marking schemes for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session. The subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes are available on the official CBSE Academic website.

The sample question papers provide a broad template of the question paper design and are intended to support classroom teaching and learning activities, with a key focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life situations.

The CBSE has clarified that there will be no change in the question paper design or assessment pattern for the 2026-27 academic session. The passing criteria will also remain the same as those applicable during the 2025-26 academic session.