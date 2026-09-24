CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the tentative date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 soon. The timetable will provide students with the subject-wise examination schedule and help them plan their preparation accordingly. Once released, the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 will be available in PDF format on the official website, cbse.gov.in.
The board has released important updates related to the List of Candidates (LOC) submission for the 2026-27 academic session. CBSE has also issued sample question papers and marking schemes for Classes 10 and 12. The board has clarified that there will be no change in the question paper design, assessment pattern or passing criteria for the 2026-27 session.
How To Check CBSE Date Sheet 2027 For Class 10, 12?
Students can follow the given below steps to check the CBSE Date Sheet 2027, once released:
- Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link.
- The date sheet will be open on your screen.
- Check the tentative date sheet carefully and download it for future academic use.
CBSE Board Exam Schedule 2027: What Students Can Expect
The CBSE tentative date sheet 2027 is likely to provide important details about the upcoming board examinations for classes 10 and 12. Students can expect the schedule to cover:
- Overall timeline for the CBSE board examinations
- Main exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12
- Examination schedule for Class 12 students participating in sports
- Timeline for the second CBSE Class 10 board examination
- Dates for the Class 12 supplementary examinations
- Expected number of students appearing for the 2027 board exams
Last year, while releasing the tentative date sheet for the 2026 board exams, CBSE stated that around 45 lakh students were expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations across 204 subjects.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: How To Check Timetable?
Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 is released, students can follow these steps to download it:
- Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link.
- Check the timetable pdf and download it for future academic use.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Final Timetable Expected Soon
The final CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for 2027 is expected to be released between October and November 2026. Students will be able to download it from the official CBSE website.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Exams Likely In February-March
The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are expected to be conducted between February and March 2027. The exams are likely to be held in pen-and-paper mode.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Exam-Day Instructions To Be Included
The CBSE timetable is expected to mention subject names, subject codes, examination timings and important instructions for students to follow on exam days.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Tentative Schedule To Be Out Soon
The CBSE is expected to release the tentative datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 soon. The PDF will contain the subject-wise exam schedule.