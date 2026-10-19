CBSE 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 tentative exam date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. However, CBSE has not confirmed the board exam dates 2027 as of now. Last year, the tentative board exam date sheet for class 10, 12 students was released on September 24, while the final exam timetable was published on October 30.

Once released, Class 10, 12 students will be able to check and download the exam schedule from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10, 12 schedule 2027 will contain important details such as subject names, subject code, exam timings, subject-wise exam dates and important guidelines to be followed on the day of the examination.

As per the latest update, only two days are left for the submission of List of Candidates (LOC) with normal fee. All principals are reminded to ensure that the LOC of their schools are submitted within the given schedule as per the directions given by CBSE.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: How to Download Exam Datesheet?

Once CBSE publishes the timetable, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download it.

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027.

Step 4: Open the official PDF

Step 5: Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for reference

The exam-conducting board opened the registration portal for private students to submit the CBSE 2027 exam form on October 8, 2026.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable 2027 PDF