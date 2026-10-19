CBSE 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 tentative exam date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. However, CBSE has not confirmed the board exam dates 2027 as of now. Last year, the tentative board exam date sheet for class 10, 12 students was released on September 24, while the final exam timetable was published on October 30.
Once released, Class 10, 12 students will be able to check and download the exam schedule from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10, 12 schedule 2027 will contain important details such as subject names, subject code, exam timings, subject-wise exam dates and important guidelines to be followed on the day of the examination.
As per the latest update, only two days are left for the submission of List of Candidates (LOC) with normal fee. All principals are reminded to ensure that the LOC of their schools are submitted within the given schedule as per the directions given by CBSE.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: How to Download Exam Datesheet?
Once CBSE publishes the timetable, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download it.
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section on the homepage
Step 3: Now click on the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027.
Step 4: Open the official PDF
Step 5: Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
Step 6: Download and save the PDF for reference
The exam-conducting board opened the registration portal for private students to submit the CBSE 2027 exam form on October 8, 2026.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable 2027 PDF
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10, 12 Exam To Be Held In February?
Based on previous years' trends the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are expected to be conducted between February and March 2027. The exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Steps To Download Sample Papers
Students can check the steps provided below on how to download class 10, 12 sample papers:
Step 1: Go to the academic portal of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "Sample question papers for classes X & XII for the academic session 2026- 27".
Step 3: Students can select the link as per their requirement for "CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026-27" or "CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27".
Step 4: Choose the subject.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: What Is The Passing Criteria?
As announced earlier by the CBSE, the passing criteria for Class 10, 12 board examination remains the same as previous year. To qualify the exams, students will be required to at least secure 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Update: Exam Day Instructions
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also releases exam day guidelines for schools that they need to follow while conducting the board examinations.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Update: Class 10 Sample Papers Published
The CBSE has released the Class 10th sample papers along with the marking scheme on the official portal. Students appearing for this year's class 10th board exam can download the subject-wise sample papers from the mentioned website, cbseacademic.nic.in and start preparing for the exam accordingly.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Update: Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exam Dates Out?
The schools conducts the CBSE pre-board examination for Class 10, 12 separately. The pre-board exam dates are announced by school themselves. As of now the practical exam dates for class 10th and 12th haven't been announced yet.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Update: Check Details Mentioned In The Exam Schedule
The CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet contains important exam details. Students can check the same below:
- Subject-wise exam dates
- Subject codes
- Examination timings
- Subject names
- Important exam guidelines
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Check The Official Websites To Download Date Sheet PDF
Once the CBSE has released the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2027 PDF, students appearing for the examinations will be able to download their timetable from the official portals cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Board Exam Dates 2027 Live: When Was The Date Sheet Released Last Year?
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10, 12 tentative exam timetable on September 24 and the final date sheet PDF was uploaded on the official portal on October 30.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Releasing Soon
The CBSE is expected to release the tentative date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 soon on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The board date sheet will be released in a PDF format.