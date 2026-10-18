CBSE Board Exams 2027: Check LOC Submission Deadline, Late Fee Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all affiliated schools to complete the List of Candidates (LOC) submission process for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing in the 2026-27 board examinations. Schools can submit the LOC with the regular fee till October 21, 2026.

Before submitting the form, schools should carefully verify students' details, select the correct subjects, and pay the required examination fee within the given deadline. Schools that are unable to meet the regular deadline should check the late-fee schedule and complete the process within the extended period.

What is the CBSE LOC?

The List of Candidates (LOC) is an official record that schools submit to CBSE for students who will appear in the board examinations. It includes important information such as students' personal details and the subjects they have chosen.

CBSE uses this data for various examination-related activities. Therefore, schools must ensure that all eligible students are included in the list and that every detail entered is accurate. Subject choices should also be checked carefully before the final submission.

CBSE LOC Late Fee 2026-27

Schools that fail to submit the LOC by the regular deadline should refer to the latest CBSE circular for details regarding the late-fee window and payment rules.

As per the reported schedule, schools can submit the LOC with a late fee until October 30, 2026. The reported late fee is Rs 2,000 per student, in addition to the prescribed examination fee. Schools are advised to verify the applicable charges and payment instructions before making the payment.

Important Guidelines for Schools

While submitting the LOC, schools should keep the following points in mind:

Verify the personal details of all eligible students.

Ensure that each student's subjects are entered correctly.

Include every eligible candidate in the LOC.

Complete the submission process within the prescribed deadline.

Pay the examination fee on time.

Review all details carefully before final submission to avoid mistakes.

Schools are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to prevent last-minute errors or delays.