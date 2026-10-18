Egyptian Doctor Shares Video Of Newborn's Unusually Relaxed Pose, Amuses Internet

A newborn baby has captured attention online after a video showed the little one lying in an unusually relaxed posture just minutes after birth. The baby's calm expression and adorable pose have amused social media users, with many joking that the little one has already figured out how to avoid stress. The video was shared on social media by Dr Islam Eldeh, a paediatrician and neonatology specialist based in Cairo, Egypt. It shows the newborn resting peacefully, with both hands behind the head and one leg crossed over the other.

"Baby king! Pardon my excitement," the video was captioned.

Here's the video:

Unlike the image many people associate with newborns crying immediately after delivery, the baby appeared remarkably calm in the clip. The relaxed posture quickly caught viewers' attention, prompting amusing reactions and jokes about the little one's effortless confidence.

Several social media users found the moment adorable, with some suggesting that the baby had mastered the art of relaxation from day one.

One user said, "That's Gen Beta - already mastered work-life balance. No work. All life. Gen Alpha would have asked for Wi-Fi. This one has already put the world on ‘Do Not Disturb." Another wrote, "The newborn baby arrived already stress-free in this world."

A third user joked, "I was born, and I'm exhausted. I need to relax." A fourth user added, "They're going to film, right? Wait, I'm going to strike a pose."

However, a newborn's facial expressions and body posture do not necessarily reflect conscious thoughts or personality traits. Babies can pass through periods of quiet alertness after birth, during which they remain calm and still as they adjust to their new surroundings.