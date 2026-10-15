CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to upload the Class 10 and 12 board exam timetable soon. Last year, the board issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule. Meanwhile, the education board started the List of Candidates (LOC) submission for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 from September 24. All the schools affiliated to CBSE can submit the LOC for eligible students through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, till October 21 without a late fee.
Candidates set to appear for the CBSE board exam 2027 will be able to download their exam timetable from the official website, cbse.gov.in. According to official information, the board will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Steps To Download Exam Schedule
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.
- Visit cbse.gov.in
- Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section
- Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027
- Open the official PDF
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
- Download and save the PDF for reference
Students across the country are waiting for the CBSE board 2027 exam schedule as it will help them prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. CBSE date sheet 2027 will also help Class 10 and 12 candidates to formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.
The board opened the registration portal for private candidates to submit the CBSE 2027 exam form on October 8, 2026.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027 Download Link
CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Board Releases Special Exam Date Sheet For West Asia
The CBSE has released the date sheet for the Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 for students in West Asia. The special examinations are being conducted for subjects whose exams could not be conducted in March and April due to the West Asia crisis. Students can download the admit card from the official portal.
CBSE Board Exam Schedule 2027 LIVE: LOC Portal Active
The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 from September 24. All the schools affiliated to the board can submit the LOC for eligible students through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, till October 21 without a late fee.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where To Check Official Timetable PDF?
The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE board 2027 exam timetable on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 LIVE: Subject-Wise Schedule Soon At cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to publish the board exam schedule for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.