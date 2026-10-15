'They Give Husband-Wife Vibes': Internet Wants Salman Khan And Karisma Kapoor To "Marry" After <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Reunion

Do not call yourself a Salman Khan fan if you have not watched the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The superstar kicked off the final season of the popular celebrity talk show, and while the episode had plenty of moments to keep fans entertained, it was the much-loved rapid-fire round that grabbed special attention.

This time, Karan Johar was not the one asking the questions. Instead, actress Karisma Kapoor stepped in to host the round between Salman and Karan. And fans certainly had a lot to say about the unexpected reunion.

Salman and Karisma share a friendship that goes back 36 years. The two have worked together in 11 films, including Jeet, Judwaa, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Chal Mere Bhai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Their long-standing association and easy camaraderie were on display once again.

The internet, however, had another talking point. Viewers were quick to notice the chemistry between the two during the episode, with some even imagining what they would be like as a couple. Several users took to X to share their thoughts.

A person wrote, “Salman and Karisma are giving husband-wife vibes. Why aren't they married???”

Another user joined in, saying, “My favorite ship that never sailed: Salman and karisma. Shaadi karlo bhai.”

A third viewer summed up their reaction with, “Their chemistry was something else!”

The conversation took another turn when Salman spoke about wanting to have children during the show. One user connected the conversation to Karisma's family life and wrote, “Salman wants kids, Karisma has kids both single both adores each other. Socho achha mauka hai !!”

Over the years, Salman has been linked to several actresses, including Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur. He also came close to marrying Sangeeta Bijlani. However, during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman revealed that he had called off the wedding after getting cold feet.

Karisma, meanwhile, was married to businessman Sunjay Kapur. The couple got married in a Sikh ceremony in 2003 and filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. That year, Karisma also filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother. The former couple share two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur died in London in 2025. He allegedly swallowed a bee while playing polo and subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest.