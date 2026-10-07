CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the board examination date sheet for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Last year, the CBSE issued a tentative exam schedule on September 24, 2025. However, there is no official confirmation from the board for the upcoming exam timetable as of now.

Meanwhile, the board opened the portal for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 on September 24. Schools can submit candidates' details without a late fee until October 21, while submissions with a late fee will be accepted from October 22 to 26.

According to CBSE, only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: What To Expect In Tentative Schedule

Class 10 and 12 candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE tentative date sheet 2027:

CBSE board exam timeline, dates, exam timings

CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet

CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students

CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates

The board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination.

With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027, Date Sheet PDF Download