Ashoka University Graduate Chosen For UK's Chevening Scholarship On First Attempt

A graduate of Ashoka University has been selected for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to pursue a master's degree in Media and Communications at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Ariba (as per the name on her LinkedIn profile), who secured the award on her first application attempt, shared the achievement in a social media post. She said that she was "over the moon" and grateful to have been selected for the fully funded UK scholarship programme for the 2026-27 academic session.

The scholar has also been chosen as one of five recipients of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship, offered by the Government of Jharkhand in partnership with Chevening Awards and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Ariba noted:

"I am also delighted to share that I have been chosen as one of the five recipients of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship offered by the Government of Jharkhand, in partnership with Chevening Awards and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)."

The scholarship recipient recently moved to London and said living in the city had been "surreal", particularly because it was a place she had previously seen only in films and dreamed of visiting since childhood.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ariba completed her schooling from the DAV Public School, Jamshedpur. She later graduated from Ashoka University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Media Studies. Later, she pursued a Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Studies and Research in International Relations and History from Ashoka University.

In the post, the scholar acknowledged the support received from professors Maya Mirchandani and Ananya Sharma, who wrote letters of recommendation and provided academic guidance during her time at Ashoka University. She also thanked coach Aarti Shyamsunder of the Led By Foundation for helping her make the transition during a difficult period.

The scholar credited Wali Ahmad and Nandagopal Rajan of The Indian Express for the opportunity to work as a Sub Editor. The experience, she said, helped her understand digital newsroom operations and pursue journalistic interests beyond her immediate responsibilities.

Ariba also did an internship with NDTV in 2022, monitoring leads and trends across regional news channels for the Assembly elections in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

Reflecting on the personal challenges faced during the application season, the scholar said that her family had supported her while she dealt with an autoimmune condition. She also remembered her late grandfather and aunt, who encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Ariba said that she hoped to carry the lessons and support received from her teachers, mentors, colleagues, friends, and family into the next chapter of her life.