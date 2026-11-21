From recommending the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) against Yogi Adityanath to taking action against Raja Bhaiya, IPS officer Jasvir Singh has made headlines for several decisions. He was suspended in 2019 after raising questions over the functioning of the police force.

"Take a bullet, but never take a bribe." This advice from his father, Arjan Singh, a former Army havildar, became the guiding principle of IPS officer Jasvir Singh's life. Known for his strict working style, discipline, and outspoken decisions, the 1992-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer has been reinstated after 93 months of suspension. However, he has returned to service with a demotion.

Jasvir Singh, who has often been in the spotlight for taking decisions amid political pressure, is now at a significant turning point in his police career.

From Engineering In Punjab To UPSC And IPS

Jasvir Singh comes from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab. According to the official civil list of the Uttar Pradesh Police, he was born on January 15, 1968. His father's name is Arjan Singh.

He completed a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering in Punjab and later cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) as part of the 1992 batch. He was allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre and joined the police service on September 5, 1993.

From Recommending NSA Against Yogi To Action Against Raja Bhaiya

Jasvir Singh has been known as a police officer who made headlines for his decisions in several sensitive cases.

In 2002, while serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Maharajganj, he recommended the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) against then-politician Yogi Adityanath. His name was also linked to action against Raja Bhaiya in connection with an alleged foodgrain scam, as well as action against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers during the BSP government.

These incidents contributed to his image as a strict and outspoken police officer.

Controversy After 2019 Interview, Followed By Suspension

A major turning point in Jasvir Singh's career came in 2019. During an interview, he questioned the functioning of the police force, its encounter policy, and the posting of officers. The government considered his remarks a violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules and sought an explanation from him.

Earlier, while serving as Additional Director General (ADG), Home Guards, he had reviewed the department's system for procuring uniforms and using fuel. During the review, he also submitted a report highlighting alleged irregularities.

According to the government order, after receiving the notice, Singh did not report for duty from February 4, 2019, without prior information or permission from the competent authority. He was suspended on February 14, 2019, for violation of service rules and remaining absent without permission.

He remained suspended for 93 months before his reinstatement was ordered.

Reinstated After 93 Months, But With Demotion

As part of the departmental proceedings, he has been demoted to the rank of Additional Director General (ADG). He is scheduled to retire in January 2028. His reinstatement with a demotion therefore marks an unusual chapter in his long police career.