Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has demonstrated over the past 12 years that breaking barriers in thinking can help the country realise its potential, create opportunities and empower the poor, asserting that the next two decades will be crucial for building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, the country's first Indian Institute of Technology, PM Modi said India has declared "loud and clear" its resolve to "break the limits and unlock the possibilities".

Emphasising his own approach towards overcoming difficulties, PM Modi said he could not let a challenge go unchallenged.

"I am a person whose habit is to challenge the challenges," he said, adding that people often imposed limitations on themselves.

"The country discovers its capabilities only when it breaks the limits of its thinking. Over the past few years, India has shown this," he said.

The Prime Minister said his government had worked over the last 12 years to change the prevailing mindset about poverty and empower people through various initiatives.

"Earlier, people used to talk about removing poverty from the Red Fort, but they never did anything except making files," he said, referring to what he described as the approach of previous governments.

PM Modi said poverty had been considered a permanent problem in the country, with slogans for its eradication being raised for decades without corresponding changes in policymaking.

"When I announced from the Red Fort that I would build toilets, some people in Parliament mocked the idea. They failed to understand how important access to toilets was for poor mothers and sisters," he said.

Over the past 12 years, the central government had sought to change this mindset, he said, adding that he believed in the principle of "Power to Empower".

Referring to a World Bank report, PM Modi claimed that around 50 crore people had moved out of poverty in India over the last 12-13 years, describing it as the outcome of a mindset that believed in breaking limitations.

"This is no small achievement. It is the result of a mindset that believes in breaking the limits," he said.

Emphasising the importance of putting national interests first, PM Modi urged students to follow the mantra of "Nation First", saying it would create new opportunities for them while contributing to the country's development.

"Nation First...When you move forward with this mindset, it will certainly bring new opportunities for you as well, and the country will also benefit greatly," he said.

He asked the students and the faculty of IIT Kharagpur to resolve to work towards making India a developed nation over the next 20 years.

"By 2047 many of you will be in leadership roles...Let us resolve that in the next 20 years we will achieve the 'Viksit Bharat' goal and work hard to realise it," PM Modi said, adding that the coming two decades would be the most productive years of the students' lives and decisive for the country as well.

The Prime Minister also cited India's semiconductor and space sectors as examples of how initiatives once considered difficult or impossible are now becoming a reality.

Recalling that a company had approached India around 50 years ago to manufacture semiconductors but was turned away, PM Modi said that when his government announced the Semiconductor Mission, some people had argued that the country had already missed the opportunity.

"We went ahead and initiated the mission, and today, India has begun exporting chips," he said.

PM Modi said the opening up of the space sector to private players has also created opportunities for young entrepreneurs and innovators.

Citing the example of Pawan Kumar Chandana, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, he said the company's work on India's first privately developed rocket had helped give a fresh impetus to the country's space programme.

Several space startups are now contributing to India's space ambitions, he said, adding that the contribution of IIT Kharagpur alumni has helped turn possibilities once considered unattainable into reality.

Referring to the institute's 75-year journey, PM Modi said IIT Kharagpur has played an important role in India's transformation since its establishment soon after Independence.

When the institute began its journey, India had only gained freedom and had not yet held its first general election, he said.

The country then needed engineers to develop its industries and infrastructure, while graduates of the institute subsequently contributed to strengthening India's scientific capabilities, including its space and atomic energy programmes, he said.

PM Modi said West Bengal was a land where ideas had gained strength and national movements had taken shape, noting that IIT Kharagpur stood on a site that once housed a detention camp for freedom fighters.

"The journey from aspiration of self-rule to self-reliance is the true driving force behind building a developed India," he said.

He urged students to draw inspiration from the lives and sacrifices of freedom fighters who had once been detained here.

"Imagine what the freedom fighters who stayed here must have talked about and thought about all day," he said, adding that their thoughts and activities continued to inspire generations.

The Prime Minister said India had undergone tremendous transformation over the past 75 years, moving "from bullock carts to bullet trains, from postal letters to social media messages".

As the country moves towards the goal of a developed India, IIT Kharagpur's experience of 75 years would play a significant role in its development and innovation profile, he said.

PM Modi urged the institution to work with the resolve that when it celebrates its centenary, India should have become a developed nation.

He expressed confidence that IIT Kharagpur would contribute significantly to fulfilling the aspirations of the country through research, innovation and technological advancement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)