With Avengers: Doomsday still three weeks away from its theatrical release, advance bookings have already opened across India. And while fans are wasting no time booking their tickets, the prices are giving them another reason to pause.

At Cinepolis, Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, tickets for premium seats in the Infinity Vision 4DX 3D format are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000. The prices vary depending on the show timing.

Interestingly, this is not limited to one cinema. Several other theatres and screens across Mumbai are also charging around Rs 3,800 for normal seats in the same format.

For those who would rather skip the 4DX experience, tickets are relatively cheaper. At Cinepolis Nexus Seawoods, Infinity Vision screenings without 4DX are priced at Rs 1,100 for normal seats, Rs 1,120 for executive seats and Rs 1,140 for premium seats. Recliner seats, meanwhile, cost Rs 2,280.

Despite the steep ticket prices, the film has already received a strong response at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Avengers: Doomsday has grossed Rs 61.05 crore from 9.67 lakh advance tickets across India, with 22 days remaining before its release. Without block seats, the collection stands at Rs 52.87 crore from 8.41 lakh tickets.

English-language screenings are leading the demand, while bookings for the Hindi and Tamil versions are also gaining momentum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in theatres on December 17.

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